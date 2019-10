ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge sentenced a man who beat his 3-year-old son nearly to death to 15 years in prison.

Evan Ritchey admitted to head-butting and chocking the baby because he was crying. The infant was left with a skull fracture and a brain injury.

Ritchey pleaded no contest to nine counts of child abuse as part of a plea deal.