ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nicholas Clinton was sentenced Tuesday afternoon. He was charged in connection with leaving his five-year-old daughter on a bus bench which sparked an Amber Alert last December.

Through a virtual appearance in court, Nicholas Clinton took full responsibility for his actions.

”I’m supposed to be protective of my little girl, and I wasn’t protecting her that night. I take full responsibility for my actions for that night,” Clinton said.

In December, an Amber Alert was issued for five-year-old Oreyana Clinton after her father, Nicholas Clinton, admitted to losing track of her while he was drunk.

Clinton was last seen with Oreyana at a bus stop around 6 p.m. on December 5 when he then showed up at a shelter drunk without her. Nearly 13 hours without knowing her whereabouts, Oreyana was found riding on a city bus near Central and Girard the next morning.

Tuesday, District Court Judge Joseph Montano said further punishment for Clinton’s actions is warranted.

“I don’t doubt your sincerity today, and I am recognizing that you are taking responsibility for your actions, and hopefully, this will never ever happen again for the sake of your child, but I think that it is warranted that more time in custody takes place before just being released,” said Judge Montano.

Judge Montano sentenced Clinton to 18 months at MDC; however, eight of those months were suspended. Clinton was granted five months of presentence confinement and will serve the next five months at MDC. Once released, Clinton will serve eight months of supervised probation. In court Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said Oreyana is under the care of a family member.