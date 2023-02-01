ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is asking for the public’s help to bring their loved one’s death to justice. They want the driver who killed a mother of two behind bars.

“Definitely grief, anger, and pain. You lose a child, and you lose part of your heart,” said her mother, Judi Buehler.

Lynette Garcia was a mother taken too soon.

“We won’t ever see her again won’t ever talk to her again,” said her son, Mason.

Garcia was on her way home from work at the Route 66 Casino early Friday morning when she was killed in a crash near Dennis Chavez and Unser. The driver took off on foot, leaving behind what turned out to be a stolen car. That driver is still at large.

“But it happened at two or three o’clock in the morning, and we didn’t know until two-three o’clock the next afternoon,” said Buehler.

A portrait photo of Lynette Garcia

A mother of two, Lynette Garcia, was born in Minneapolis but was raised in New Mexico, attending Taylor Middle school and later was part of the first graduating classes at Cibola High School.

Those who knew her say her family was the most important thing in her life. She worked two jobs to provide for them.

“She gave everything up for me and my brother to have this and then to take care of us. She did everything for us,” Mason said.

Her family said she had strength for those who needed it, and friends everywhere she went. She was also an animal lover with two horses, two goats, seven dogs, and a cat on her three-acre property. She was also a Minnesota Vikings fan.

Though Garcia is gone, her family said her spirit will live on in the lives she’s touched.

If you have any information about the crash, you are encouraged to call police. The family also has a GoFundMe, which you can find here.