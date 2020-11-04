New Mexico Ethics Watch promotes accountability in government

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, New Mexico Ethics Watch was founded in 2016 and serves to promote ethics and accountability in government and public life in the state. New Mexico Ethics Watch Executive Director Kathleen Sabo discusses the work the organization is doing during this election season.

NMEW hosted a digital symposium addressing the validity of the election process and also announced the winners of the student essay contest. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, OLE NM Executive Director Andrea Serrano, and the Campaign Legal Center’s Trevor Potter highlighted New Mexico’s election process, ensuring the validity of the election, mail-in votes, voter suppression, and when results will be finalized.

The entire symposium can be viewed online on the New Mexico Ethics Watch website.

You can find results of the election on the Secretary of State’s website at nmvote.org. Sabo explains that New Mexico Ethics Watch recently worked with the Secretary of State’s Office in order to make sure that candidates’ financial disclosure statements were online in a database.

NMEW is also part of the coalition New Mexicans for Ethics that also includes advocacy groups and organizations such as Common Cause, New Mexicans First, League of Women Voters, Association for Commerce and Industry, and New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.

For more information on the work that New Mexico Ethics Watch does, visit nmethicswatch.org.