New Mexico Ethics Watch hosts essay contest for all high school students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded in 2016, New Mexico Ethics Watch is a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting ethics and accountability within government and public life. The nonprofit is now hosting its second annual essay contest for all high schoolers who are currently at home due to COVID-19.

KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with the executive director of New Mexico Ethics Watch, Kathleen Sabo to discuss the essay contest and how students could potentially earn a monetary prize. While this contest was originally open to high school juniors and seniors, NMEW has opened up its essay contest for all students in public and private high schools as well as home-schooled students.

This year’s theme is: Thinking ethically, does the end ever justify the means?

Organizers of the contest hope it can be a fun way to engage students while also getting them to think about the importance of accountability and ethics in government and public life as they enter adulthood.

The deadline for essay submissions to NMEW is midnight on May 15, 2020. Cash prizes will be awarded as 1st place will earn $500, 2nd place will receive $250, and 3rd place will get $150.

Two submissions will also receive honorable mentions and $50 each. Essays will be judged blindly for relevance to theme, clarity, creativity, and grammar and spelling.

For additional information, including essay guidelines, visit New Mexico Ethics Watch’s website.