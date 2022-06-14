ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico needs rain. Landscape water conservation Richard Perce provided simple steps to help save water during the hottest months of the year.

Due to the ongoing drought, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes.

Simple maintenance steps:

Pay attention, to when your sprinklers go on

Running it at the proper time before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Make adjustments for cycle and soak, and keep it off the street

Look for broken emitters, crack heads, sediment flows, etc.



