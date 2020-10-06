New Mexico Dream Center provides services to those at risk of human trafficking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Center is a local nonprofit that provides aftercare services to victims of human trafficking and operates a drop-in center off of east Central in Albuquerque for homeless youth. New Mexico Dream Center Executive Director Shelley Repp discusses how the community can help put a stop to human trafficking.

In Albuquerque, the estimate of homeless young people is between 5,000 to 7,000 within a year. This population is made up of runaway teens who leave home due to intolerable conditions or those who have been kicked out and may not return home.

As they are young, there are barriers to getting services that don’t exist with the older homeless population. There are many adult homeless shelters while there are only two teen shelters that have less than 100 beds between them. Additionally, homeless adults can get food stamps and emergency funds that teens are not eligible for.

These types of barriers and the scarcity of services put young people in vulnerable circumstances and they are more likely to enter into dangerous relationships with a sex trafficker. New Mexico Dream Center provides an aftercare program, Spoken For, that provides emergency shelter, transitional living, case management, and emergency resources for clients ranging 25 and younger.

Their drop off center also provides hot food, food-to-go, clothing, showers, emergency supplies, and a computer lab. For more information, visit nmdreamcenter.org or visit New Mexico Dream Center’s Facebook page.