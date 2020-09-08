New Mexico Donor Services sets all-time record for life-saving donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Donor Services is the designated Organ Procurement Organization located in Albuquerque. They had two remarkable lifesaving milestones in the month of July, even amid the pandemic, thanks to the generosity of New Mexicans and their families.

Wayne Dunlap, Executive Director of New Mexico Donor Services, discusses this milestone and how the organization continues to educate the public about the lifesaving effects of a donation. In July, there were 13 donor heroes and 47 organs transplanted in July, setting two all-time records in New Mexico for any month.

These records come during the COVID-19 pandemic where at the onset of the health crisis, some areas of the country experienced dramatic declines in transplants and donations. While New Mexico did experience a decline, it was not as drastic as some areas in the United States.

During the pandemic, NMDS staff has had to work under new measures that have limited interactions with families. In some cases, families have also had limited access to their loved ones in the hospital.

NMDS works with the Motor Vehicle Division to register New Mexicans as organ and tissue donors. Currently, NMDS reports there are about 110,000 people on the National Transplant Waiting List with over 700 individuals in New Mexico.

For more information on how organ and tissue donation saves lives, visit DonatelifeNM.org.