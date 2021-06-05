New Mexico dispensary prepares for legalization of recreational marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — In just weeks, New Mexicans 21 and older will be able to legally possess and start growing marijuana, which should bring a big boost to the marijuana industry. KRQE spoke with Jefferson King, the director of marketing with Everest Cannabis Co. which was formerly known as Everest Apothecary. King told KRQE legalizing recreational marijuana in the state has been a long time coming, and they’re excited for the changes in their operation.

Everest was established in 2016 as a medical marijuana dispensary. Over the years, they’ve grown to seven locations in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Los Lunas and plan on opening at least two more locations in the coming months.

King estimates the state has about 115,000 medical marijuana patients. Of that total, their business serves about 38,000 of them. King said with the legalization of recreational use he predicts they’ll have lines out their doors and triple their number of clients, which means they have to increase the size of their marijuana farm located in the North Valley.

“Right now, we have a six-acre farm and we know that’s way too small to satisfy the patient base that we’re going to have,” said King. “When you move to an over 21 patient base, that’s an exponential growth and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

He said right now, they have 1,750 marijuana plants which are the most they can currently have for medical marijuana. However, he believes they should be allowed to have an unlimited amount of plants they can be able to grow as recreational usage becomes legal.

It’ll still be a while until dispensaries will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana. The state said cannabis sales could begin starting next April. New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent Linda Trujillo said new limits on marijuana possession and home growing take effect June 29.