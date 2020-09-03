New Mexico Dept. of Workforce Solutions’ offices closed on Labor Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ offices, including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center, will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

According to a news release, the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System is available online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customer service agents in the Operations Center will be available when they reopen on Tuesday, September 8, at 7:00 a.m. New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions advises claimants to plan accordingly.

Latest News