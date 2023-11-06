ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) reopened its downtown Albuquerque office on Monday, Nov. 6.

The office is located on the third floor of the Dennis Chavez Federal Building, at 500 Gold Avenue SW between 5th and 6th streets. DVS veterans’ service officers will be there Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help veterans or their eligible dependents with filing VA claims, applying for state veterans’ benefits, or assisting with anything else a veteran needs help with.

Veterans or dependents will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary. Individuals are asked to bring their driver’s license or ID card, proof of residency, a copy of their DD-214 separation papers, and any letters or supporting documents from the VA.

For more information, email dvs.info@dvs.nm.gov or call 505-383-2400.