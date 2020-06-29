New Mexico data shows domestic violence programs maintaining services, preventing virus outbreaks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a lot of things off the last three months but according to data by CYFD, domestic violence programs were able to provide necessary shelter during the pandemic at rates similar to the previous year. Executive Director of the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Pat Wiseman discusses how they were able to maintain services while preventing virus outbreaks.

If you or someone you know is in need of help or support, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If it is an emergency, call 911. A list of New Mexico domestic violence victim service providers is also available online.

