New Mexico DACA advocates to protest in Texas

AUSTIN, TX (KRQE)- Advocates from New Mexico will be in Texas on Tuesday morning protesting against the push to end the DACA program.

More than 50 New Mexico Dream Team members are set to rally outside the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The attorney general sent a letter back in 2017 to the administration to get the ball rolling on the campaign promise to end the program.

The group says their goal is to raise awareness and encourage elected officials to do more to protect immigrants and people of color. According to Dream Team social media, thousands of other students, and DACA allies from Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma are also expected at the event.