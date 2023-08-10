NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The agency tasked with ensuring New Mexico’s foster children are cared for has announced a massive rapid-hire event. The Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) says they have over 300 jobs open.

“We are looking for compassionate, hard-working individuals who want to help children and families in New Mexico,” Cabinet Secretary Teresa Casados said in a press release. “These exciting opportunities offer a fast track into positions that provide stellar benefits, competitive pay and retirement among other perks to State Employees. Additionally, you will be able to be a part of a team of exceptional people who make a difference and impact our local communities.”

The hiring event will take place August 15 at EXPO New Mexico (300 San Pedro Dr. NE, ABQ, New Mexico 87108). CYFD says there will be on-site interviews between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. For people that cannot travel to Albuquerque, remote interviews are also available (more info can be found at the State Personnel Office.

CYFD is looking to hire staff for the Protective Services Division. They’re looking for investigators, administrators, attorneys, and a range of other skills.

If you go to the rapid-hire event, you should bring multiple copies of your resume, three professional references, proof of eligibility to work, and an unofficial copy of your transcript for the highest level of education you’ve obtained.