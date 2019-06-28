New Mexico Crisis and Access Line moves into new facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A behavioral health crisis line is making major moves to meet increasing crisis demand. The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line opened its doors to its new center on Thursday.

The center is larger and better equipped to handle the amount of behavioral health services needed. In recent years, calls have nearly doubled due to growing suicide rates, an increase in mental health talk, and resource awareness.

With the expansion of its new facility, the crisis line hopes to train hundreds of behavioral health professionals to meet community needs. Professionals are available to respond to crises 24/7.