New Mexico Council of Car Clubs holds cruise and scavenger hunt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across Albuquerque got the chance to show off their rides in a COVID-safe way. The New Mexico Council of Car Clubs’ Fall Cruise and Scavenger Hunt event took place at the Albuquerque Museum on Sunday.

People were able to safely show off their custom cars and even got the chance to participate in a scavenger hunt and some trivia where winners received a cash prize. “The idea was to get everybody out of their houses to drive their cars and just enjoy their afternoon without having to get out of their car,” said Joyce Clements of the New Mexico Council of Car Clubs.

Organizers say about 100 different cars took place in Sunday’s cruise. The NMCCC says they’d like to host another event like this in the future but have no definite plans just yet.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss