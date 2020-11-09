New Mexico Council of Car Clubs holds cruise and scavenger hunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across Albuquerque got the chance to show off their rides in a COVID-safe way. The New Mexico Council of Car Clubs’ Fall Cruise and Scavenger Hunt event took place at the Albuquerque Museum on Sunday.

People were able to safely show off their custom cars and even got the chance to participate in a scavenger hunt and some trivia where winners received a cash prize. “The idea was to get everybody out of their houses to drive their cars and just enjoy their afternoon without having to get out of their car,” said Joyce Clements of the New Mexico Council of Car Clubs.

Organizers say about 100 different cars took place in Sunday’s cruise. The NMCCC says they’d like to host another event like this in the future but have no definite plans just yet.

