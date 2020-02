ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s Oscars swag bag is valued at $148,000 and has something made by a New Mexico company inside. The swag bags are for nominees whether they win an award or not.

They include unusual gifts like vacations, top of the line electronics, and cosmetic procedures. This year, Albuquerque-based, Hotsy Totsy Haus will add to the long list of luxurious items.

They make an amethyst bath bomb that uses pieces of 24 karat gold leaf and is valued at $105.