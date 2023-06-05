ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of a large event are calling on the city of Albuquerque to help bring their festivities back to the area.

The New Mexico Comic and Film Expo founder, Matthew Trujillo said the event which was supposed to be in August at the Albuquerque Convention Center, had to be cancelled for the 2nd year in a row. Now, he’s asking the city for some help to bring it back while reminding the city of a promise he claims was made.

“In 2019, I went to them and told them, ‘Hey I want to do this big show. I don’t expect anything from you guys. If I prove my worth with the show, I would like the city to kind of be involved.’ They said, ‘Okay that’s fine.’ After the show happened in 2019, I went back to them they said, ‘Yes you proved your worth. We will definitely be willing to help out,’” said Trujillo.

After Covid hit, Trujillo feels the city has forgotten about the event all together.

Trujillo mentioned, “In 2019, the city said that we were the second largest event after the Balloon Fiesta. They’re saying that based off of the amount of hotel rooms we had booked out. Something like that tells me that the numbers are there for them to be able to help.”

The expo brought in around 50,000 people in 2019. Trujillo said in 2021, the event was smaller due to Covid restrictions, but still did well. With the size of the show, he said he can’t do it without the city’s help.

Trujillo wants sponsorship from the city. Recently he had meetings with the Economic Development Department and the Albuquerque Film Office.

In a statement from the Albuquerque Film Office, they said the city has met with the group in the past but over the years contacts moved on. Now, the city said they’re basically starting over and meeting with the right people to review their new business plan.

“It’s just a matter of getting in a little bit more with the right departments to really see where we can make this partnership worthwhile for myself and for the city and really make something for the community,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo hopes the next event can be held in August of 2024. According to the expo organizers, the departments with the city are being helpful and more meetings are expected to be set up.