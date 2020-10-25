New Mexico Chile Taste-Off heads to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its chance to try and vote for their favorite New Mexico green chile, right from their home. On Saturday, visitors at the Downtown Growers’ Market could pick up green chile tasting kits to participate in the New Mexico Chile Association’s Taste-Off.

The kits include a dozen samples of roasted, chopped, un-seasoned green chile from around the state. “So they hand out these kits you can take home and you taste all the different chiles and then you go on their website and you vote for your favorite one,” said Manager of the Downtown Growers Market Danielle Schlobohm.

The Taste-Off will crown one New Mexico farm as the green chile winner. People can still find the kits at the Corrales Farmers’ Market on Sunday on a first-come-first-serve basis.

