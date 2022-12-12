ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie.

Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”.

“It’s exciting no matter when it happens because there are so many amazing chefs in New Mexico,” said Yniguez.

Her latest sting was the Today Show during the Great American Holiday Cookie Swap.

“They hit me up a little over a month ago and were like, ‘hey, we want you to represent New Mexico in the cookie swap,'” said Yniguez.

The news comes after a tough few years. In November, Yniguez had to close down her Downtown Albuquerque restaurant, Slow Roasted Bocadillos. The pandemic and inflation made it hard for the business to continue. This opportunity re-ignited her staff’s holiday spirit.

The Today Show crew came down to her restaurant, My Mom’s, to film.

“I got to have my family there, and, you know, my crew, and I like to show us all off, so it was super fun,” said Yniguez.

Of course, her cookie of choice for the swap was none other than the biscochito.

“It’s just a good cookie, and I think that’s something my mom and my auntie have perfected,” said Yniguez.

The recipe she used for the show and every time she makes biscochitos has been passed down in her family line. The cookies from the other states gave Yniguez and her staff a few ideas.

“We already started my pastry chef on I saw a fluffernutter, and I said, ‘you gotta make me that cause I need to taste it,'” said Yniguez.

Biscochitos were a hit and made Yniguez proud to be the one to represent her home state.

“You gotta be super proud of where you are from you know you are representing all of us,” said Yniguez.

The cookie swap featuring Yniguez aired on December 7 but can still be watched on the Today Show website.