New Mexico celebrates Veterans Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, Veterans Day ceremonies in Los Lunas, Las Cruces, and Rio Rancho will all be streamed online. In Albuquerque, several city councilors are honoring veterans with a drive-thru breakfast.

That event will kick off at 8 a.m. at the West Central Community Development Group and will follow COVID-19 safe practices. The first 100 veterans and active-duty military will be served a breakfast burrito, donuts, juice, and water in the WCCDG parking lot located at 5921 Central Ave.

A Veterans Day Program will be hosted by the Village of Los Lunas and live-streamed at 11 a.m. on the Los Lunas Recreation Division Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Las Cruces will host a virtual ceremony at 11 a.m. on Facebook on the City of Las Cruces Government and Las Cruces Fire Department pages. In Rio Rancho, Veterans Day will be honored with a remembrance ceremony that will be posted on the city’s website and social media pages by noon.

Local, state, and federal government offices, most schools, and banks are closed Wednesday in observance of the national holiday. Mail will not be delivered but there is a regular trash pick-up and bus schedule in Albuquerque.

