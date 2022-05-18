ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wind, drought, and wildfire can leave New Mexico vulnerable to catastrophic events. New Mexico Cattle Growers’ has created an ‘Association Producer Relief Fund’ to help New Mexicans.

The fund is designed to provide producers assistance with the purchase and delivery of feed and infrastructure needs that are required to care for displaced livestock during natural disasters. The organization was established in 1914. They represent all counties and work to be an official and united voice on issues of importance to cattle producers and feeders.

If individuals are interested in contributing to the relief fund they are asking for supplies, monetary donations, or volunteer time. For more information, visit https://www.nmagriculture.org/.

Donation Supplies: