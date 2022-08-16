ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inflation and rising housing costs are now making their way onto New Mexico’s college campuses. Both NMSU and UNM have increased housing prices for the year, but despite the change many students say it’s still better than what else is out there.

Here at UNM prices have increased anywhere from about $125 for a double room, to about $350 for a single apartment. Students moving into their dorms say it’s still more affordable than living off campus.

“Being off campus is going to be monthly pay, and it’s going to be a lot more foot travel for me. And instead of living off campus, you can take out loans to pay for all of your housing and food, instead of other places where you have to pay for utilities and regular rent for every month,” says UNM student Blaise Navarro.

“Because it’s much more effective to go from class to class for the timing. It’s just easier in general,” says UNM student Leonardo Berumen.

This week college students began to move their belongings into their dorms as they get ready for the school year. While incoming freshman are required to live here unless they are from the area, many who don’t have to are choosing to.

Luna Marmash and Hashem Faldi have two daughters attending UNM. Both are living on-campus, because they like the perks included with the housing price tag. “It’s not too it’s not too expensive. Like it’s like $500 here, and my other daughter also $530 including the water and electricity,” says Marmash.

Its’ a similar story at NMSU where housing prices have risen between $100 and $200 for the year. UNM notes that they hadn’t raised housing prices for nearly 10 years, and that’s why they adopted such a big jump this year. They say increases in the future will be smaller.

Meanwhile, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Albuquerque is about $1100 a month and that doesn’t include utilities. Back in 2019 it was about $900.