New Mexico Bronze Star, French Legion of Honor Medal recipient dies at 96

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is being remembered for his service to the United States during World War II. KRQE News 13 first covered a story with Thomas Grasser back in 2015 after he received the Bronze Star and French Legion of Honor Medal for his distinguished service.

“I’m one of the lucky ones. There’s a lot of people have given the ultimate sacrifice, humbly I accept these awards for them and in their honor,” Grasser said.

He served in the Army as an ambulance driver and medic. In Europe, he experienced the Battle of the Bulge, Massacre at Malmedy, and helped liberate two Holocaust camps.

After the war, he joined the Navy and later the National Guard. Grasser moved to New Mexico, got married, and had four children. He died on June 1 at the age of 96 with services at Santa Fe National Cemetery set for late this week.