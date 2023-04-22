ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you enjoy beer and soccer, then you might want to follow the Annual Brewers & Distillers Cup event. It features a thrilling soccer tournament with local brewers versus distillers.

All 16 breweries and distilleries that participate put together their 10 best players to perform to play in a soccer tournament.

“With all the excitement and growth behind breweries and distilleries in New Mexico, we figured out how we can do something in order to partner with them and highlight New Mexico and showcase talent,” said organizer Larry Espinoza.

All the fees go towards the Somos Unidos Foundation.