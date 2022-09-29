ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On hold in 2020 and 2021, New Mexico Brew Fest makes a huge return this year for its 11th annual event this weekend. It’s an event full of music, food, and of course, beer.

Established in 2010, the New Mexico Brew Fest has grown to be one of the largest and most anticipated craft beer festivals in the state. For the past two years, they did not have one.

This is one of the most attended festivals in the state due to their great outside venue, said founder Kevin Hopper. People can expect a huge variety of beer styles to taste, as well as ciders and spirits, local food offerings, arts and crafts, live music, yard games like corn hole, and super-sized versions of Jenga and beer pong. Live music will be performed by a pair of Albuquerque staple acts: Red Light Cameras and the Big Spank.

The event kicks off along with Balloon Fiesta on October 1 at Villa Hispana at Expo New Mexico. Doors open at 12 for early admissions, and general doors open at 1 p.m. Prices for tickets vary from $10-$45.