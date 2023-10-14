ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s longest-running craft beer festival saw another successful event on Saturday.

The New Mexico Brew Fest took place at Villa Hispana at Expo New Mexico.

The event featured breweries including Boxing Bear, Turtle Mountain, Brew Lab 101, and Ex Novo.

Guest also got to enjoy live music and food trucks, celebrating how the craft beer industry has grown in Albuquerque.

Event organizers are hoping to someday make the event a two-day event with a dedicated day to local brews and the next for beers around the globe.