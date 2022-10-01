ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque event centered around beers and spirits has made its return. The New Mexico Brew Fest was held Saturday.

The event, created in 2010, was put on the back burner in 2020 and 2021. This year, officials opened up their doors to visitors at the EXPO New Mexico Villa Hispana. The sponsor for the festival this year was New Mexico Harvest.

The celebration was home to beers, ciders, spirits, local food, offerings, arts, crafts, yard games, and live music. The event ran alongside Balloon Fiesta.