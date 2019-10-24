Breaking News
New Mexico Bowl cuts ties with title sponsor DreamHouse
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New Mexico Bowl cuts ties with title sponsor DreamHouse

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ESPN Events confirms it has cut ties with the title sponsor of the New Mexico Bowl, effective immediately.

On Oct. 1, “DreamHouse Productions,” a locally owned film production company, was named the title sponsor of the game, set for Dec. 21. Last week, a local sports website raised questions about the business dealings of DreamHouse Productions and its CEO, Eric Martinez.

On Thursday, ESPN released the following statement:

“We notified DreamHouse today that we have terminated its title sponsorship agreement with the New Mexico Bowl. We remain focused on ensuring a quality experience for fans.”

This is a developing story. KRQE is working to learn more and will have a full report on News 13 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss