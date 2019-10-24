New Mexico Bowl cuts ties with title sponsor DreamHouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ESPN Events confirms it has cut ties with the title sponsor of the New Mexico Bowl, effective immediately.

On Oct. 1, “DreamHouse Productions,” a locally owned film production company, was named the title sponsor of the game, set for Dec. 21. Last week, a local sports website raised questions about the business dealings of DreamHouse Productions and its CEO, Eric Martinez.

On Thursday, ESPN released the following statement:

“We notified DreamHouse today that we have terminated its title sponsorship agreement with the New Mexico Bowl. We remain focused on ensuring a quality experience for fans.”

