New Mexico Bowl comes back to Albuquerque

Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau (53) holds up the trophy after the team’s 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16th annual New Mexico Bowl will return to Albuquerque this year. Last year the game was played north of Dallas, in Frico, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the game is set to return to University Stadium on Dec. 18. On average, the New Mexico Bowl brings about 6,000 people into town, adds about $3.5 million to the local economy. The game will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

“We are really excited to be back home to host the New Mexico Bowl in University Stadium again,” said Jeff Siembieda, New Mexico Bowl executive director. “With the game returning to its traditional spot on the first Saturday of Bowl Season, we’re looking forward to celebrating New Mexico, Albuquerque, college football and the people who have been so essential in getting us to this point. ”