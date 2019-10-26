New Mexico Bowl CEO addresses loss of title sponsor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Bowl Executive Director Jeff Siembieda spoke out Friday for the first time since ESPN announced it is cutting ties with the game’s title sponsor.

“We are moving into a situation and we are going to continue to ensure that we put on a great event for this town, and that’s, you know…we’re moving forward and that’s what I got for you,” Siembieda told listeners on his radio show, “The Opening Drive.”

He did not address exactly why ESPN announced DreamHouse is out as the title sponsor, just three weeks after the new sponsorship was announced.

DreamHouse CEO Eric Martinez and the company have been the focus of several stories this month on a sports website called “Enchantment Sports.” They allege that Martinez and his company aren’t what they claim to be.