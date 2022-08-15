ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Black Leadership Council will be hosting an open house to celebrate the launch of the UpLift Initiative. The initiative focuses strongly on vaccine confidence, civic engagement, workforce development, and community mental, physical, and financial wellbeing. The event is Tuesday, August 16 at 1258 Ortiz Dr. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The UpLift Initiative specifically addresses the difficulties community residents experience while they tend to their basic needs. The initiative also has built a real-time portal that has links to emergency rental assistance, COVID-19 vaccine information, and educational resources.

The New Mexico Black Leadership Council is a 501 (c)(3) social profit organization. Its various initiatives and programs aim to achieve change. For more information, call 505.407.6784 or visit https://nmblc.org/.