ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico BioPark Society’s 35th annual Run for the Zoo is back in-person May 1 after two years of being virtual. Runners can lace up their shoes and run through neighborhoods, the Bosque, and the zoo. They can pick from a 1-mile fun run up to timed half marathons and even a virtual full marathon.

The event raises money for the zoo, Aquarium, Botanical Garden, and Tingley Beach. Proceeds will also be used for conservation and education efforts in the community.

Registration starts at $30 but will increase April 9. For more information visit Run for the Zoo’s website and Facebook page.