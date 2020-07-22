New Mexico Attorney General asks to review Elisha Lucero case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a woman shot more than 20 times by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies demand justice. Elisha Lucero’s family called BCSO after Elisha became violent with a family member during a mental health crisis. They say BCSO acted aggressively when they responded. Now, a year later, her family still doesn’t have a lot of answers so they’re turning to the Attorney General for help.

“We’re just requesting that they press charges on the men that killed my sister… we want justice.,” said Elaine Maestas, Elisha’s sister.

Attorney General Hector Balderas is now requesting to take over the case. In a letter sent to the District Attorney’s office Wednesday afternoon Balderas is asking DA Raul Torrez to give up the case so the AG’s office can determine whether charges should be filed.

Balderas says this case is challenging for a few reasons, one of them being that the deputies were not wearing body cameras, something Sheriff Manny Gonzales has long been against.

“It is concerning and I’ve also made the argument that in today’s age we should have the best technology and the best evidence. I’ve also made the argument that this type of technology will also protect good officers,” said Balderas.

In March, BCSO settled a civil lawsuit with Luceros’ family paying them $4 million and just this week her family posted billboards around Bernalillo County to raise awareness for police reform in New Mexico.

BCSO responded Wednesday to the Attorney General taking over the case saying in part: “We continue to offer condolences to the family of Elisha Lucero and will continue to remain focused on effectively combating the crime crisis in Albuquerque.”

