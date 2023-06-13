ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AARP and Attorney General Raúl Torrez are joining forces to educate senior citizens about scammers.

On Tuesday, Torrez and others spoke at an event about the importance of keeping banking and personal information private, especially, when speaking with unknown people on the phone or through email.

“Senior citizens in particular fall prey to this. Oftentimes they’re alone. They don’t have community resources. They don’t have family resources. We need them to understand the dangers in this activity,” said New Mexico Attorney General (AG) Raúl Torrez.

Volunteers from the AG’s Office also made calls to seniors around the state to spread the word.