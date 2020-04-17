New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry discusses available help during COVID-19 crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses of all types nationwide have been forced to close their doors as a result of the coronavirus health crisis. There are many New Mexican small businesses that are worried will not recover from the forced closure however, there are resources available to help local small businesses during this time.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Rob Black to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on the business industry community and the federal aid programs they can lean on.

NMACI strives to drive positive change in the business community by developing and advocating or public policy initiatives. Rob explains that throughout the state businesses are facing challenges, especially in rural areas.

Restaurants and retail stores have been forced to scale back their business or have had to shut down completely. NMACI businesses also include hospitals in virus hotspots across the state where they must ensure their workers have adequate PPE and are facing a surge of new cases.

NMACI has been focused on what aid is available to businesses and has been partnering with local chambers of commerce to help. Rob encourages local businesses to first seek help from the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers where they outline federal assistance available as well as state opportunities.

Rob says the most robust federal programs are the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, as well as various tax relief programs. The Paycheck Protection Program is a $350 billion program that Congress signed into law.

However, 66% of these funds have already been used which equates to roughly $232 billion which is about an average of $250,000 per loan. NMACI encourages businesses get your applications for these programs in to multiple lenders.

Rob goes into detail about these programs and describes what the loans can be used for and who qualifies and says there are tax deferment opportunities for those who don’t qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program as well as tax credit businesses can receive.

Visit New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry’s website for a look at how its industry partners are helping during the COVID-19 crisis.