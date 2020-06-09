New Mexico Association for the Education of Young Children receives funding from W.K. Kellogg Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Association for the Education of Young Children is the state’s leading advocate for children and early childhood educators. The organization just received some major funding that’ll go towards supporting their mission.

The executive director of NMAEYC, Alicia Borrego discusses how the funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will be put to use. Founded in 1968, NMAEYC promotes quality care and education for the wellbeing of all young children through professional development and advocacy.

Borrego explains that every March the organization holds a statewide conference in Albuquerque that over 1,000 educators attend. NMAEYC offers scholarships to underwrite the travel subsidies so low-income centers can attend. The organization is now increasing their outreach to include virtual meetings so all education facilities can receive their support.

NMAEYC is an affiliate of the National Association for the Education of Young Children which is the largest organization representing children in the world. NMAEYC recently has been awarded a $150,000 general operating grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation that will help the nonprofit achieve its overall mission.

Founded in 1930, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation is one of the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States and was founded as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg. WKKF works with communities in order to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can reach their full potential in school, work, and life.

For more information, visit the New Mexico Association or the Education of Young Children’s website.