ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Association for the Education of Young Children is hosting its annual 2023 conference ‘The power of play in our Everyday.’

As a child getting to play, whether it be pretend or imaginary, is vitally important when it comes to development. It helps children with regulation, social, emotional, language, and cognitive skills to name a few. It’s so important that a child gets ample amounts of playtime that it’s the theme of an upcoming conference taking place right here in the Duke City.

Molina has donated 100 scholarships for those unable to pay to attend. Molina partnered with the New Mexico Association for the Education of Young Children and the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition to give back to New Mexico caregivers through the MolinaCares Care GIVING Tree initiative.

The Power of play in our everyday conference will take place on March 31 and April 1 at UNM Student Union Building. For more information visit nmaeyc.org.