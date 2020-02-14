New Mexico Artisan Market showcases nearly 100 local artisans, vendors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The New Mexico Artisan Market is happening this weekend in Santa Fe and will feature nearly 100 local artisans and vendors with plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy. New Mexico Artisan Market Social Media Manager Ellen Gallegos and participating artisan, founder, and chef of Tulipani, Alanna Casale visit the set to discuss the event and what attendees can expect at the market.

This three-day market represents over 40 New Mexico communities and pueblos and will include items such as jewelry, clothing, textiles, sculptures, home goods, ceramics, bath and body products, woodworking, paintings, specialty foods, metal, paper products, photography and more. Tulipani is an Albuquerque-based, small-batch pasta shop and is one of the participating artisans at the market.

“We use only the best quality ingredients, make everything in small batches and we add a variety of vegetables or herbs to add flavor and the vibrant color that you’re seeing,” said Alanna.

Ellen explains that the market will have a variety of other artisan foods including chocolate and salsas. There is also a special New Mexico Rail Runner round trip ticket rate for those coming out of town to visit the market.

The New Mexico Artisan Market will make its Santa Fe debut at the Santa Fe Convention Center from Saturday, February 15 through Monday, February 17, 2020. General admission tickets are available online for $15.

Visit New Mexico Artisan Market’s official website to purchase tickets.