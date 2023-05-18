ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Artisan Market invites the community to participate and come to their Thanksgiving Market in November. For over two decades, New Mexico’s multicultural foundation has worked to develop programs and events to strengthen our economy. They are joining forces with the New Mexico Artisan Market an important tradition that serves to connect the community with artisans and makers who are exceptional in their creative field and who add to the state’s rich history through their craftsmanship and trade skills.

New Mexico Artisan Market will take place on November 24, 25, and 26 at Hotel Albuquerque. They are calling all artisans to participate. The application closes on June 30. If you would like to apply, you can here.

The Market has become highly regarded among artisans and guests and has set itself apart as the premier New Mexico market event that exclusively highlights local artisans, connecting them with potential buyers and expanding their product market reach.