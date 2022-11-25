ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Black Friday shopping frenzy is trickling down to small businesses in New Mexico. The New Mexico Artisan Market in Old Town is expecting thousands this holiday weekend.

“We’re anticipating like thousands of attendees per day. That’s historically what we’ve seen. That’s what we’ve seen in ticket sales so far,” says Rebecca Tuccillo, executive director of the New Mexico Multi-Cultural Foundation which is the nonprofit organization which oversees the market.

There was a push last week from city officials to support small businesses, something organizers here appreciate. “That’s fantastic to be supported by the city like that. I think that we have so many artists and artisans and craftspeople within this state and to have state officials say like, we need to support them; I think the pandemic if it showed us anything is that if you don’t support the small businesses that you love they may not survive,” Tuccillo says.

130 vendors line the hallways in Hotel Albuquerque. “It’s like a one stop shop. Because of the variety of art that’s here. You know, if you want clothes, if you want jewelry, if you want ceramics, pottery, paintings. It’s all here we don’t have to drive around,” says Katherine Chavez, who came to shop at the market.

“I love coming here because there’s so many great artists that have real talent and I like to keep my money in New Mexico and I like to shop local to support those artists,” says Joan Kattenhorn, who came to shop at the market.

As for the vendors: events like these are big for their bottom lines. “These events are huge for us. Because since we don’t have a storefront, when we have the opportunity to do events like this it’s huge because that’s how we make our money,” says Roberta Easter, owner of Enchanting Soap Collections.

“I’m sure all the artists are really hopeful coming out here and make a lot of sales for the holidays,” says Shakti Kroopkin, with Shakti Kroopkin Fine Art and Shapespace Studio.

“Yes, you can shop big box but what you don’t see and what you don’t get is how much work, time, effort, love goes into making the pieces that are represented here today,” Tuccillo says.

Organizers say they have vendors from all over New Mexio, and the show of support Friday signals to them that people are wanting to support the local economy.

The New Mexico Artisan Market runs all weekend. Tickets are available online or at the door.