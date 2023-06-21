ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Alzheimer’s Association protested a decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to not cover certain FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drugs for patients Wednesday at Albuquerque Civic Plaza. “Because this is unprecedented, never in the history of Medicaid and Medicare policy decisions, have they ever denied an F-D-A drug? And we’re out here to call on them to do the right thing, and reverse that decision,” said Tommy Hernandez, Public Policy Director, Alzheimer’s Association.

The organization said that 43,000 New Mexicans suffer from the disease and nearly 90,000 people serve as unpaid caretakers. The association celebrates the summer solstice as “The Longest Day” to raise awareness of the disease.