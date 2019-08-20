New Mexico activist Dolores Huerta arrest in California

A well-known civil rights activist from New Mexico was detained during a protest in California. Dolores Huerta joined others for a labor union demonstration at the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

They were speaking out against low wages for in-home caregivers. Sheriff’s deputies took Huerta and seven others into custody after they blocked the entrance to the meeting.

Huerta has been arrested more than a few times during her career as a community activist. In a news release ahead of the meeting, protestors had vowed to engage in “civil disobedience.”

