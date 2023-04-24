ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 10 years The New Mexico 988 crisis and access line (NMCAL) have been supporting New Mexicans with emotional, mental and substance use concerns.

New Mexico’s suicide rate is 77% higher than the U.S. national average and roughly 130,000 New Mexicans reported in the past year for alcohol dependence or misuse. Bringing importance to the NMCAL as they continue to create pathways to wellness which will help locals tear down barriers and open doors to allow access to a healthier life.

The NMCAL offers a variety of services and is staffed by behavioral health professionals who can respond 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The support line is available statewide and toll-free for all New Mexicans. To learn more, visit www.nmcrisisline.com. If you or someone you know needs support you can call 1-855-NMCRISIS (855-662-7474) or download the NMConnect app.