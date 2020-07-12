New Mexicans try and beat the heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was officially the hottest day of 2020 in the state as temperatures easily reached triple digits. But the pandemic made it a little bit tougher for New Mexicans to beat the heat.

“Oh yeah! It said 104 on my phone. It’s definitely been a hot one,” said Rick Caldis. “But I like, I don’t know. I love these temperatures,” said Susan Yeagley.

The blistering heat was hard to miss in the metro but not everyone was a fan of the high temps. News 13 crews barely spotted anyone out and about Saturday afternoon, whether it was in Nob Hill, Tingley Beach, or city pools. “We do swim at home too,” one woman told us.

But unless you had your own pool, cooling off was the big challenge since only lessons and lap swimming are allowed at city pools right now because of the pandemic. It’s forced many locals to get creative. “You get worked up and then when you stop, you cool off for a good five, ten minutes and then you get hot again,” Caldis said. “It sounds weird but you gotta run again to cool off.”

While others staked out a spot in the shade. “We’ve been taking the kids out to the park and taking our walks when it’s not so hot so we can cool off a little bit,” said Yaissa Armendariz.

It’s all an example of how the dog days of summer have gotten tougher in New Mexico. It was a record-setting day as Albuquerque reached a peak of 103 degrees with Roswell climbing to 111.