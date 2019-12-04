New Mexicans to be in attendance for lighting of U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-All eyes will be on New Mexico for the lighting of the Capitol Christmas tree on Wednesday.

The 60-foot spruce tree was cut last month from the Carson National Forest and now sits outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C. During Wednesday night’s ceremony, several New Mexicans will be in attendance including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham who will speak and local talent Chevel Sheperd who will perform at the event.

The tree, also known as the “People’s Tree” will be decorated with more than 10,000 ornaments that were crafted by New Mexico students and community members. The fourth-grade winner of the Capitol Christmas Tree essay contest, Asher Dean will help to light the tree. Dozens of local businesses will then serve up New Mexican goods.