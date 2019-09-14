New Mexicans sound off days before President Trump’s visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With only two days until President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Rio Rancho, people in Albuquerque are already sounding off.

Albuquerque Police sent out officers to 1st Street and Central to watch over more than 100 people who were making their feelings known.

“A lot of New Mexicans who value diversity, who value our diverse state, who do not support the hatred, the anti-immigrant stance of President Trump,” says Karen Dewald.

It was clear many people Saturday did not support the president’s values and beliefs, but they would not say if it was the president’s upcoming visit that spurred their demonstration.

They exchanged tense words with a group of about 20 others who say they are proud of the work President Trump has done so far.

“I want him to know that we support him and we’re proud of his agenda. He’s done a lot of incredible things, you know. The economy is better than it has been in many many years, and we’re so thankful,” says Bradley Burris.

The Albuquerque Police Department was out in full force to make sure the crowd kept calm. There were a number of controversial signs up today, but many people respected each other’s side.

However, KRQE News 13’s camera did catch a man being detained by police right as the rally ended. Police say they did not make any arrests during the demonstration.