New Mexicans protest additional troops in Middle East

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a hundred New Mexicans are speaking out after this week’s drone attack that killed Iran’s top general.

Crowds gathered at Kirtland Air Force Base Saturday afternoon to protest the decision to send an additional 3,000 troops to the Middle East.

People News 13 spoke to say they want to avoid another potential war. “It really sends the message that Americans don’t want another war for profit. Millions of people have died in the past two decades in the Middle East and trillions have been spent and they only thing we’ve gotten out of it is destruction and death,” Protester Kate Barr said.

The protest was organized by a group called The Red Nation.