New Mexicans impacted by national coin shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You may need to check under the couch cushions for coins. The pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives in many ways including trying to find loose change. If you’ve been to a grocery or convenience store lately, you might’ve come across a sign similar to this.

“That says shortage of coins, please help us out, pay exact change,” said Gary Simpson.

The reason for the coin shortage is because of the coronavirus pandemic. As businesses closed down, it hurt the circulation of coins, and the production of coins at the U.S. Mint is down because of fewer workers due to the pandemic. So, in turn, some stores around town are asking customers to pay in exact change and are not swapping cash for coins. One local grocery store employee suggests for people to go to the bank for coins.

Other spots like laundromats that have coin machines are for customers only but there’s always the chance you could find one of the few stores willing to trade cash for coins. Some say they’ve had to go through great lengths to find spare change.

“Sometimes we need change for a certain item may be outside the store and they don’t give it so we have to kind of drive around and try to find something,” said local Larry Miera.

“I’ve just had to plan more in advance to do laundry and try to use cash to get coins back,” said Temeca Simpson.

If you are in need of coins, some local banks said they can exchange cash for coins. The U.S. Coin Task Force, a group created by the Federal Reserve, is urging people to use their spare change to help circulate coins.

