NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) held a gun buyback on Saturday where people could anonymously hand in unwanted firearms.

NMSP hosted four events across the state in Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces, and Española.

The Albuquerque event was held at Expo New Mexico where they bought back handguns in exchange for $100 Visa gift cards. Shotguns and rifles could be turned in for $200 Visa gift cards.

State Police said the buybacks help them do their part in reducing homicides and incidents involving accidental deaths or injuries due to a lack of knowledge about gun safety.